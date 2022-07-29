EDMONTON — Veteran Canadian receiver Mike Jones was among 11 players released Friday by the Edmonton Elks.

Jones, 29, had eight catches for 100 yards in seven games this season. The six-foot, 181-pound Toronto native was in his second year with the Elks and also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016-19).

Jones has 138 catches for 1,966 yards and six touchdowns in 76 career regular-season games.

Edmonton also released receiver Caleb Holley, quarterback Ben Holmes running back Jamel Lyles, kicker Matt Mengel and defensive back Jeawon Taylor from its active roster. All but Lyles are American.

Receiver Ente Eguavoen and defensive back Nate Hamlin, both Canadians, as well as defensive lineman Pharoah McKever and running back Sherman Badie, both Americans, were released from the practice roster. The Elks also let American linebacker Reggie Walker go from the suspended list.

Edmonton is on a bye week and resumes action Aug. 6 versus the B.C. Lions

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.