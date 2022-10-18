Mike Keenan is taking over as the head coach of the Italy's men's national hockey team.

The long-time NHL coach will make his debut behind the Italian bench at the 2023 World Hockey Championship Division I Group A, looking to advance the team into the main tournament field in 2024.

“I have had so many wonderful international experiences, but this for me is both a challenge and a unique opportunity," Kennan said in a statement. "I find it exciting to be able to follow a process of building and developing a team ahead of an Olympics (2026), plus as the host country. This experience will also give me the opportunity to learn about new and different aspects of the game.

"Sometimes miracles happen. The Italian people are passionate about sports, and for this reason I want expectations to be high. I’m a person who is not afraid to try to break down odds and adversity. I have coached Team Canada in the past and I am used to setting up competitive teams despite not being able to coach them on a day-to-day basis. I want my players to be able to excel, to have a desire for results, to be inspired by the idea of success, and to be able to compete under pressure.”

Keenan, who ended the New York Rangers' 54-year wait for a Stanley Cup title in 1994, last served as a head coach with the KHL's Metallurg Magnitogorsk from 2013-16. He became the first coach to win NHL and KHL titles in 2014 with Magnitogorsk.

Over 20 NHL seasons, Kennan posted a record of 672-532-147-56 with the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames. His last season in the league came in 2009 with the Flames, when the team finished with a 46-30-6 record, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Chicago.