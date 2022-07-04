The Atlanta Hawks are hiring former Sacramento Kings assistant coach Mike Longabardi, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Mike Longabardi as an assistant coach -- with Joe Prunty getting promoted to top assistant, sources tell ESPN. Longabardi -- mostly recently with Sacramento -- replaces Chris Jent, who accepted the No. 1 job on Darvin Ham's new Lakers staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2022

The 49-year-old recently spent the 2021 season with the Kings after serving as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards for three seasons (2019-20). Previously, Longabardi has worked as an assistant with the Houston Rockets (2003-07), Boston Celtics (2007-13), Phoenix Suns (2013-15), and Cleveland Cavaliers (2016-19).

Additionally, Wojnarowski reports that the Hawks have named Joe Prunty the team's top assistant.

Prunty, 53, has been with the Hawks since 2021 after spending two seasons with the Suns as an assistant (2018-19).