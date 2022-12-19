Defenceman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the Montreal Canadiens announced Monday.

Le défenseur Mike Matheson est resté à Montréal pour un suivi médical. Il sera absent pour une durée indéterminée en raison d'une blessure au bas du corps.



Defenseman Mike Matheson stayed in Montreal for a medical follow-up. He will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 19, 2022

The team added that he remained in Montreal for a medical follow-up as the Habs embarked on a seven-game road trip beginning Monday in Arizona against the Coyotes.

Matheson played 22:37 in Montreal's 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, recording three shots on goal and four hits.

The 28-year-old has one goal and five assists in 10 games so far this season, his first in Montreal after coming over in a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins involving blueliner Jeff Petry.

Prior to this season, Matheson spent two seasons with the Penguins and five with the Florida Panthers, who selected him No. 23 overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Montreal enters play Monday 14-15-2, last in the Atlantic Division.