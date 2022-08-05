McEwen to play out of Ontario next season with new team

After spending his entire curling career in Manitoba, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen will play out of Ontario starting next season.

The wait is finally over! We’re so excited to announce Team McEwen.

Skip: @MikeMcEwen80

Third: @ryanfry79

Second: Jonathan Beuk

Lead: @blaing99



A huge thank you to our title partner @coolbetcanada for the help to announce our new squad! We’re pumped to have you on the team 🙌🏻 https://t.co/KQFMIwCoVz — Team Mike McEwen (@TeamMcEwen) August 5, 2022

The 42-year-old longtime skip announced a new team on Friday, featuring Ryan Fry at third, Jonathan Beuk at second and Brent Laing at lead. McEwen will be the team's import as the other three members live in the province.

McEwen has seven Brier appearances under his belt, including five as a representative of Manitoba. The Brandon, Man., native has spent the past two decades curling in the prairie province, most recently with Reid Carruthers, Derek Samagalski and Colin Hodgson.

Fry, 44, was born in Winnipeg and won the 2013 Brier as well as the gold medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics as a member of Brad Jacobs' rink. Laing, 43, is a three-time Brier and world champion in addition to finishing fourth at the 2018 Olympics with Team Kevin Koe. Fry and Laing have been teammates for the past three campaigns on Ontario's Team John Epping.

Beuk, 39, has made two Brier appearances in his career.

All four players competed at the 2021 Tim Hortons Curling Trials in Saskatoon.

Stacked with veteran experience, the new-look Team McEwen will make Ontario that much tougher to get out of next season alongside Team Epping and Team Glenn Howard.