CALGARY — Mike McEwen has won curling's PointsBet Invitational men's championship with an 8-3 win over Brad Gushue on Sunday.

McEwen's team won all four of their games to take home $50,000 in prize money from the single-knockout tournament in Calgary.

The men's final was a rematch of the 2024 Canadian men's curling championship final in Regina, where Gushue prevailed 9-5 to claim his sixth Brier.

McEwen's team from Saskatchewan scored four in the first end and three in the sixth end against Gushue to lead 7-2 in the PointsBet final. Gushue shook hands after eight ends.

Rachel Homan repeated as women's champion with an 8-3 victory over Kayla Skrlik.

Homan improved to 12-0 to start the curling season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.