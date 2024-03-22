EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday the signing of guard Mike Nuga for the 2024 season. Nuga, a former NCAA Division I athlete at Kent State and UNLV, played two seasons for the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2022 and 2023.



“I am very excited to join the Edmonton family and have the chance to build something in the community, “ said Nuga. “I’m a fan of how coach Baker approached the game as a player and am excited to be able to learn from him as a coach. The goal is a championship, and that’s what I’m giving 110% of my effort to in Edmonton.”



Nuga competed in 19 games for the Rattlers in 2023 where he averaged 13.3 points per game, in-part due to an 11 game stretch of double-digit scoring efforts to start the season. In 2022, the Toronto native was named the Rattlers Breakthrough Player of the Year as a professional rookie, appearing in 9 games and scoring 6.4 points per game.



“We are very excited to be able to bring Mike to Edmonton for the summer,” said Head Coach and General Manager Jordan Baker. “He is a young professional who is always looking for ways to improve his game, and Stingers fans will love his energy. As a proven scorer and playmaker in the CEBL. Mike is a great addition to our backcourt.”



Currently, Nuga is playing in Spain for Caceres CB of the LEB Gold League, averaging 11.3 points across his first four games. He also has professional experience as a member of the London Lightning in 2022-23 and 2023-24; Nuga suited up in 39 games averaging 14.2 points per game in the NBCL and BSL with the Lightning.



Prior to turning professional, Nuga was a member of the 2021-22 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (NCAA DI), playing in 31 games and averaging 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. He had transferred from Kent State, where in 2020-21, he put up 17.9 points in 13 games including an NCAA career high 26 points vs Western Michigan on January 9th, 2021. Previous to his DI experience, he played 3 seasons for Eastern Florida JUCO of the NJCAA, making 54 appearances and scoring 11.3 points per game.



Originally born in Nigeria, the 6’2” guard grew up in the GTA before heading south of the border where he attend Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis, Indiana.