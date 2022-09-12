Mike Trout has now homered in seven straight games.

The Los Angeles Angels star took a first-pitch fastball from Cleveland Guardians left-hander Konnor Pilkington and drove it over the centre field wall in the fifth inning for his 35th of the season.

Trout becomes one of nine big league players to homer in seven straight. The record is eight straight, held by Dale Long in 1956, Don Mattingly in 1987 and Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

Last season, Canadian Joey Votto homered in seven straight games and in 2018, Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales also went deep in seven consecutive matchups. Both feats were team records.

Trout's home run cut Cleveland's lead to 4-3 in the fifth inning and came in his 100th game of the season.