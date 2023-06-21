Mikhail Gulyayev - Defence

Team: Omsk (MHL)

Hometown: Novosbirsk, RUS

Nationality: RUS

HT: 5-11 WT: 172 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 24 Final: 23

NHL Ranking Final: 10 ES

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM Omsk 22 2 25 18

Craig Button's Analysis

"Elite-thinking defender who gets the puck to the right places at the right times in every area of the game. Very good skill level. Plays with a strong confidence and a sense of calm."

Projection: 2nd Pair Two-Way D

Comparable: Sam Girard