Mikhail Gulyayev - Defence
Published
Team: Omsk (MHL)
Hometown: Novosbirsk, RUS
Nationality: RUS
HT: 5-11 WT: 172 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 24 Final: 23
NHL Ranking Final: 10 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Omsk
|22
|2
|25
|18
Craig Button's Analysis
"Elite-thinking defender who gets the puck to the right places at the right times in every area of the game. Very good skill level. Plays with a strong confidence and a sense of calm."
Projection: 2nd Pair Two-Way D
Comparable: Sam Girard
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4/5
|5/5
|4/5
|3.5/5
|4.5/5