Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev has been fined $5,000 for roughing Conor Garland of the Vancouver Canucks, NHL Player Safety announced Friday.

The penalty is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred late in the third period of Tampa's 5-4 win over the Canucks Thursday night as he delivered a hard punch to Garland's face during a scrum in front of the Lightning net.

The Bolts' blueliner was not penalized on the play as the blow knocked Garland to the ice.

The 24-year-old Sergachev recorded one assist in 23:27 of ice time Thursday, while Garland had a goal in 15:49.

Earlier on Friday, NHL Player Safety fined Arizona Coyotes Clayton Keller for a crosscheck on Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom.