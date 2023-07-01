Milan Lucic has returned to the Boston Bruins as a free agent on a one-year, $1 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Lucic deal in Boston, one-year deal, $1M base salary plus performance bonuses https://t.co/vSLVJukGhn — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

LeBrun also reports the deal includes performance bonuses.

Lucic was originally drafted by the Bruins in the second round (50th overall) in 2006 and spent eight years with the team, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011.

In 77 games last season with the Calgary Flames, Lucic scored seven goals with 19 points.

In 1,173 NHL games, the Vancouver, B.C., product has 233 goals and 584 points split between the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Flames.