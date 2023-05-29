With IIHF World Hockey Championship gold now on his resumé, Milan Lucic is weighing his playing future.

The 34-year-old winger is slated for unrestricted free agency this summer after spending the past four seasons with the Calgary Flames.

"I talked about it a couple days ago," Lucic said Sunday, per NHL.com. "I'll spend the next month thinking about what the next step is in my career and what the best fit for me will be moving forward. Right now, the main part I think is just enjoying the win.

"This was really the only reason I came, to win a gold medal, and that's why I reached out to ask if there was a spot for me. I just wanted to come and do whatever I could to contribute to the group. It was a long month, but it's worth it now at the end."

Lucic, who had seven goals and 19 points in 77 games with the Flames this season, had two goals and four points in 10 games with Canada at the worlds.

He spent the worlds playing a roster that included Calgary teammates Tyler Toffoli, who served as Canada's captain, and MacKenzie Weegar, who campaigned for the veteran to return to the Flames after their gold-medal win.

"He brings a lot of value," Weegar said. "He's obviously a great leader, but he's still got a lot of juice left. He's a guy that when he's on the ice he can still make plays, and then when he gets in the corners guys are still worried about him. He brings a lot. He's still got it.

"I would love for him to come back to Calgary because he brings a lot on and off the ice."

Lucic spent this past season playing out the last of a seven-year, $42 million contract signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. He was traded by Edmonton to the Flames in exchange for James Neal in 2019.