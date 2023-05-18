Ruben Loftus-Cheek appears poised to become the latest Englishman to ply his trade in Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano reports Milan is progressing towards a deal with Chelsea for the player with the 27-year-old midfielder keen on the move.

Understand AC Milan are in concrete talks to sign Ruben Loftus Cheek from Chelsea. He’s priority target to rebuild the midfield. 🚨🔴⚫️ #ACMilan



Loftus Cheek, keen on the move as the negotiation is progressing very well. pic.twitter.com/cypotcvhAz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023

A product of the Chelsea academy, Loftus-Cheek has found playing time difficult to come by over his Blues career under multiple managers. The London native has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

Loftus-Cheek has been capped 10 times by England, but has not made an appearance for the national team since the 2018 World Cup.

Should he head to the San Siro, he would join former Chelsea teammate and Calgary-born England defender Fikayo Tomori at the club.

Other English players currently in Italy include former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling and ex-Blues forward Tammy Abraham at Roma and midfielder Harry Winks, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, at Sampdoria.