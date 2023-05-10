Rafael Leão will not be leaving the San Siro.

Fabrizio Romano reports Milan and the 23-year-old Portugal forward are closing in on a contract extension that would take Leão through the 2028 season.

AC Milan are closing in on agreement to extend Rafael Leão’s contract — plan is to get all the documents finally signed in the next days. 🚨🔴⚫️🇵🇹 #ACMilan



Verbal agreement on new deal valid until June 2028 — Leão’s camp, already in Milano in order to seal the new contract. pic.twitter.com/9a92w4Pecs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2023

A native of Almada, Leão joined the Rossoneri in 2019 in a €35 million transfer from Lille.

He's made 127 league appearances over four Serie A campaigns with Milan, scoring 35 goals. This season, Leão has 13 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Internationally, Leão has been capped 18 times by Portugal and scored twice in the 2022 World Cup last fall.