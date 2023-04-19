Olivier Giroud has had a busy 48 hours.

On Tuesday, his goal helped Milan reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2007 and on Wednesday, the 36-year-old France striker signed a one-year extension with the Rossoneri taking him through 2024.

"I'm very proud, very happy - the perfect way to celebrate last night," Giroud Sky Sports Italia.

A native of Chambery, Giroud is in his second season with Milan, winning the Scudetto in 2022. In 38 games across all competitions this season, he has 13 goals including eight in Serie A.

A product of the Grenoble academy, Giroud made his professional debut in 2006. Prior to signing for Milan, Giroud had spent the past decade in London, first with Arsenal and then with Chelsea.

In his time in England, Giroud won three FA Cups with the Gunners and then a Europa League title, Champions League title and a second FA Cup with the Blues.

Internationally, Giroud has been capped 122 times by France and is Les Bleus' all-time leading scorer with 53 goals. He was a member of both France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad and last fall's team that finished as runners-up at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.