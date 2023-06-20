Milos Raonic's comeback appears to have stalled after he was forced to withdraw from the Queen's Club Championships with a shoulder injury Tuesday.

The Canadian withdrew just ahead of his scheduled match against Australia's Jordan Thompson in the first round of the grass-court tournament.

Raonic played his first match on the ATP Tour in nearly two years last week, defeating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 at the Libema Open. He was eliminated from the tournament in the Netherlands in the second round by Thompson in straight sets.

The 32-year-old had been away from the Tour for the majority of the 2021 and 2022 seasons to recover from Achilles tendon and toe injuries.

"I've still got to just keep plugging away," Raonic said after his second-round loss. "I'm just enjoying the progress part of it."

Raonic, a former Wimbledon finalist, was reportedly added to the entry list for the grass-court major in May. Play is scheduled to begin at the All England Club on July 3.