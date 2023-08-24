The 2023 US Open gets underway Monday on TSN with Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Annie Fernandez, and Rebecca Marino are all representing Canada.

Coverage of the 2023 US Open Championship begins Monday, August 28 exclusively on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Raonic begins the tournament against No. 7 ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in what could be the Canadian's final US Open appearance.

#USOpen draw for 🍁



🇨🇦 [15] Felix Auger-Aliassime 🆚 🇺🇸 Mackenzie McDonald



🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu 🆚 🇺🇦 Lesia Tsurenko



🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez 🆚 [22] Ekaterina Alexandrova



🇨🇦 Rebecca Marino 🆚 🇷🇴 Patricia Maria

Tig



🇨🇦 Milos Raonic 🆚 🇬🇷 [7] Stefanos Tsitsipas — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 24, 2023

The Thornhill, Ont., native has previously played and beaten Tsitsipas twice in his career, a straight-sets win at the 2020 Australian Open and a straight sets win at the 2020 Western & Southern Open.

Raonic appeared played in his first tournament in Toronto since 2018 earlier in August, upsetting No. 10 ranked Frances Tiafoe in Round 1 before eventually eliminated being American MacKenzie McDonald in the third round.

The 32-year-old has reached the fourth round at the US Open four times (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018) in his career and at his peak he was ranked No. 3 in the world.

Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019, will open her tournament against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko while 2021 finalist Fernandez will take on No. 22 ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The Mississauga native is currently ranked No. 51 in the world. She has lost to Tsurenko three times in her career, including a straight-sets defeat in the third round at Roland Garros this year.

Fernandez is ranked No. 20 and has played Alexandrova twice in here career with a 1-1 record against her.

If both Canadians beat their first round opponents, Andreescu and Fernandez will face each other for the first time in their careers in the second round.

Auger-Aliassime comes into the US Open as the highest ranked Canadian at No. 15 in the world and will take on McDonald as his first round opponent on Monday

The Montreal native has only faced McDonald once in his career before, a straight sets victory in the Round of 16 at Halle Open in Germany last year.

Auger-Aliassime's best finish at the US Open came 2021, making the semifinals before losing to then No. 2 ranked Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Marino will take on Romania's Patricia Maria Tig in Round 1 of the tournament. The Toronto native is currently ranked No. 32 in the world and her best finish at the US Open came in 2022 where she fell in the Round of 32 to China's Shuai Zhang.