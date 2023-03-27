Amid a flurry of moves on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced the signing of first baseman Luke Voit to a one-year deal and designated infielder Keston Hiura for assignment.

Longueuil, Que.-born infielder Abraham Toro was optioned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

Voit, 32, had been at Brewers camp on a minor-league deal. He batted .318 with two home runs and four runs batted in with an OPS of .859 in 38 spring training at-bats.

A native of Wildwood, MO, Voit has appeared in 486 games over six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.

Voit finished ninth in American League Most Valuable Player voting in 2020 with the Yankees when he led the AL in home runs with 22 during the shortened season.

Hiura, 26, was the ninth overall selection of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft by the Brewers out of Cal-Irvine and made his big-league debut in 2019.

The Valencia, CA native has appeared in 284 games over four seasons with the team, batting .238 with 50 home runs, 132 runs batted in and a .771 OPS for his career.

Toro, 26, was acquired by the Brewers last December, along with Jesse Winker, from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Kolten Wong.

He's appeared in 262 games over four seasons with the Mariners and Houston Astros.

The team also announced that outfielder Sal Frelick had been reassigned to its minor-league camp.

The Brewers open up their season on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.