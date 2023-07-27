The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded veteran first baseman Carlos Santana to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for shortstop prospect Jhonny Severino, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Santana, 37, has a .235 batting average with 12 home runs and 53 runs batted in across 94 games with Pittsburgh this season.

The former All-Star joins his fourth team in the past two seasons; he was dealt from the Kansas City Royals to the Seattle Mariners in June of last season.

Santana made his major league debut in 2010 with the Cleveland Guardians, and played with them for 10 of the next 11 years. He spent one year with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018.

Santana's 1,111 walks from the 2011-22 seasons are the most for any batter in that timespan, and have helped him keep a productive on-base percentage even when his batting average dips.

In 1878 career MLB games, the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native has a .242 batting average with 290 HR and 978 RBI.