Luke Voit's days with the Milwaukee Brewers are at an end.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg reports the team has designated the struggling first baseman for assignment.

Luke Voit has been designated for assignment by the Brewers. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) May 29, 2023

The Brewers open a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday.

Voit, 32, appeared in 22 games for the team this season. He was batting .221 with 15 hits, four runs batted in and an OPS of .548.

A native of Wildwood, MO, Voit is in his seventh big-league season, having previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.