The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran right-hander Julio Teheran have agreed to a one-year, major-league deal, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Teheran signed a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres earlier this year but opted out on Monday.

A two-time All-Star, Teheran last pitched in MLB as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2021, making just one start. He spent the 2020 season with the Los Angeles Angels and the preceding nine with the Atlanta Braves.

His best season came in 2014 when he made 33 starts and posted a 2.89 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 221.0 innings.

In 11 big league seasons, the 32-year-old owns an ERA of 3.67 and a WHIP of 1.21.