Report: Bucks acquire Crowder from Nets for five second-round picks in three-team trade

The Brooklyn Nets are trading forward Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks in return for five second-round picks as part of a three-team trade also involving the Indiana Pacers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Nets are flipping Crowder to the Bucks after acquiring him from the Phoenix Suns as part of the package for Kevin Durant.

The Bucks will also send forward Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of the trade, though Charania later reported he would be waived.

Indiana is acquiring Bucks' Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said.



Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder's last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season. https://t.co/J0PHPCcygW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Charania also reports the Indiana Pacers will receive Bucks forward Joran Nwora and two-second round picks in the three-team deal.

A knockdown three-point shooter and rugged defender, Crowder has not yet appeared in a game this season. According to multiple reports, Crowder grew unhappy with his situation in Phoenix and has been away from the team awaiting a trade.

In 67 games last season, the Marquette product averaged 9.4 points per game while shooting 39.9 per cent from the floor and 34.8 per cent from three-point territory.

Prior to his time with the Suns, Crowder has had stints with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat. He averaged a career-best 14.2 points with the Celtics back in the 2015-16 season.

Ibaka, 33, has played just 16 games with the Bucks this season, averaging 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game.