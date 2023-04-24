Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will return for Monday's Game 4 against the Miami Heat, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Antetokounmpo participated in shootaround with his Bucks teammates Monday morning.

Sources: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup in Game 4 vs. Heat tonight barring any setbacks. Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2023

The two-time MVP missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower-back contusion he suffered on a hard fall early in Game 1 of their first-round series.

He averaged a career-best 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a night this season in 63 games.

The Bucks trail Miami 2-1 in the best-of-seven series with Game 5 going Wednesday night from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.