Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo was not able to practice on Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo was forced to exit Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series against the Miami Heat with a lower back contusion after playing just 11 minutes.

The team was 'optimistic' about Antetokounmpo's availability for Game 2.

The Athens, Greece native is a seven-time All-Star and two-time league MVP. He averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 63 games this season.

Miami won the first game of the series on Sunday 130-116. Game 2 is set to go on Wednesday.