The top two teams in the PWHL face off once again on Friday night, with Marie-Philip Poulin’s Montreal Victoire hosting Taylor Heise and the defending champion Minnesota Frost.

Watch the Frost battle the Victoire LIVE Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The two teams last battled on Jan. 12, with Minnesota beating Montreal 4-2 in Denver as part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour.

The game set a record with 14,018 fans in attendance at Ball Arena for the largest crowd at a professional women’s hockey game in American history.

Minnesota sits atop the PWHL standings with a record of 4-3-2-2, and have scored a league-high 34 goals to this point of the season.

Britta Curl-Salemme is tied for the league-lead in goals with five, while Kendall Coyne Schofield and Michaela Cava are both inside the top 10 with four goals, apiece.

Curl-Salemme and Cava both got on the scoresheet in the Frost’s win over Montreal last Sunday, and will look for a repeat performance Friday to extend their lead over Montreal for the top spot in the standings.

The Victoire, 4-2-1-2, take to the ice Friday just three points back of the Frost.

Poulin has recorded four goals and two assists for a team-high six points through nine games played this season.

Montreal forward Laura Stacey left Sunday’s game with an apparent leg injury in the second period, and did not return for the final frame.

One of the team’s leading scorers, Stacey has scored three goals and four points for the Victoire this season. She was not seen at the team’s practice Wednesday, putting her status for Friday’s contest in jeopardy.