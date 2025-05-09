Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme has been suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Sceptres defender Renata Fast.

The suspension comes upon an automatic review of the hit that occurred in the Frost's 3-1 loss to the Sceptres in Game 1 of their playoff series.

The hit in question occurred late in the second period of Wednesday night's game. Curl-Salemme was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for the hit.

This is the third suspension for Curl-Salemme this season, having previously been banned for a high-sticking incident and another illegal hit to the head.

A native of Bismarck, ND, Curl-Salemme had nine goals and six assists in 28 games this season.

Game 2 between the defending champion Frost and the Sceptres is set for Friday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.