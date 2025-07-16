MINNEAPOLIS -- — Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Courtney Williams had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 79-66 on Wednesday to improve to 12-0 at home this season heading into the All-Star break.

Minnesota, which led 37-33 at the break, made a 3-pointer on three straight possessions in the third quarter to extend its lead to 57-44. Phoenix made four of its first five field goals of the third before missing six straight as Minnesota went on a key run.

Jessica Shepard’s one-handed putback just before the third-quarter buzzer made it 64-49. The Lynx made five 3-pointers in the frame to outscore the Mercury 27-16.

Napheesa Collier scored eight of her 10 points in the third and Alanna Smith finished with 11 points for Minnesota (20-4). Williams recorded five-plus assists in her seventh straight game.

Alyssa Thomas had 12 points and nine assists, and Kalani Brown had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix (15-7). DeWanna Bonner also scored 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

Minnesota held an opponent under 40% shooting for the 11th time this season. Phoenix was just 25 of 70 from the field (35.7%).