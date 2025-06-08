ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla McBride made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 81-65 on Sunday to extend their season-opening win streak to nine games.

The Lynx (9-0), who won a WNBA-record 13 consecutive games to open a season in 2016, are off to the fourth-best start in league history.

Collier made 10 of 19 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with four assists, four steals and three blocks.

McBride hit a deep 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes into the game to make it 5-2 and the Lynx led the rest of the way.

Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and led Dallas (1-9) with 26 points and Maddy Siegrist scored 15. Rookie Paige Bueckers (illness) missed her fourth consecutive game. The No. 1 overall selection in April’s draft missed the previous three games due the WNBA’s concussion protocol but was cleared earlier Sunday.

Siegrist made a layup with a second left in the third quarter to cap a 17-4 run that trimmed Dallas’ deficit to 57-56 but Collier opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, followed with a mid-range jumper and the Wings got no closer.

Natisha Hiedeman hit a 3 with 2:24 to play that pushed Minnesota’s lead to 77-62.

The Lynx hit 13 pointers, finished with 25 assists on 29 field goals, had 12 steals and committed just six turnovers.

MYSTICS 104, SUN 67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 28 points, making 14 of 15 free throws, and the Washington Mystics cruised to a win over Connecticut.

Rookie starters Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, and Sug Sutton had 10 for the Mystics (4-6), who never trailed. Shakira Austin scored 14 and Aaliyah Edwards added 13 off the bench.

Washington shot 57% (36 of 63) with 24 assists and made 26 of 37 from the line for its first 100-point game since 2023. Connecticut was 39% (26 of 66) from the field and 8 of 9 on free throws.

The Mystics dominated the boards with a 42-22 rebounding advantage and outscored the Sun 56-24 in the paint.

Tina Charles had 17 points for the Sun (2-7) and Marina Mabrey and reserve Jacy Sheldon scored 15 points each

Haley Peters started for Connecticut, becoming at 32 the oldest player the to make her first career start since Mario Jones in 2010 when she was 34. She went undrafted out of Duke in 2014 and previously spent time with San Antonio, Washington and Atlanta.

The Mystics broke away from a 4-4 tie with 10-straight points, scored by five different players. Five players had at least seven points led by Sykes with nine as the lead stretched to 50-36 at halftime.

Early in the second half, Washington had an 11-2 run to make it 62-40 and the Mystics closed on 16-2 run.