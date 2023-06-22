The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Canadian forward Leonard Miller with the No. 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The T-Wolves acquired the pick from the San Antonio Spurs earlier on draft night, according to multiple reports.

A native of Scarborough, Ont., Miller played last season for G-League Ignite, scoring 18.0 points per game on .556 per cent shooting from the field and .327 from three-point land. He added 11.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists a night in 24 games.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Miller played at Thornlea Secondary School in Thornhill, Ont., before transferring to Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. Miller later transferred again to Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Fla.

In May of last year, Miller announced he would play professionally instead of going to college. He officially signed with Ignite in September and was ruled eligible to be drafted last month.