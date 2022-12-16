The Minnesota Twins and outfielder Joey Gallo are in agreement on a one-year contract worth $11 million according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Joey Gallo will get $11 million in his deal with the Twins, sources tell ESPN. He's still just 29. With a solid season this year -- remember, he put up 4.7 Wins Above Replacement in 2021 -- he's still primed to do well next year. But no doubt: This is a make-or-break season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 16, 2022

Gallo, 29, struggled last season with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting just .160 with 19 home runs and 47 RBI in 126 games.

Over his eight-year career with the Yankees, Dodgers, and Texas Rangers Gallo has hit 177 home runs and driven in 386 RBI in 752 games. The two-time All-Star has a career .199/.325/.469 slash line.

The Henderson, Nevada native is a two-time Gold Glove winner.