The Minnesota Twins have recalled Canadian prospect Edouard Julien from Triple-A, the team announced on Wednesday. The Quebec City, Que. native played for Canada at the World Baseball Classic, leading the team in slugging percentage (1.154) and OPS (1.821).

He will take the place of slugger Joey Gallo on the roster, who was placed on the injured list on Tuesday due to a right intercostal strain.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW, EDOUARD JULIEN‼️ pic.twitter.com/iKCAjAWu9k — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2023

“My god, the kid can hit, man,” teammate Carlos Correa said during Spring Training.

“He’s been better than a good hitter,” manager Rocco Baldelli said in Spring Training. “He’s been a guy that has already made a name for himself. He needs to continue that. But he swings the bat at a level probably better than most guys you’re going to find, even prospects.”

The 23-year-old has played nine games in Triple-A St. Paul this season, hitting two home runs with a .290/.421/.548 slash line. In 113 games in Double-A last season, Julien hit 17 home runs with 67 RBI, and 77 runs scored. He is the 96th ranked prospect, according to MLB.com and the 4th ranked prospect in the Twins system.

“I'm trying to do damage on the first three pitches,” Julien said. “And if I don't, I'm going to trust my eyes and I'm not going to swing at balls. That's what I proved last year, that I was able to still walk and get more on base and still hit for average and still hit for power.”

The Twins finish their series with the Chicago White Sox today before visiting the New York Yankees for a four-game series beginning on Thursday.