The Minnesota Vikings are acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports.

The Lions will receive a 2023 second-round and a 2024 third-round pick for Hockenson and a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

Minnesota sends a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to Detroit for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9P0ZjbS64g — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Irv Smith, the Vikings current starting tight end, is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The in-division trade further boosts a Vikings team that sits at 6-1 in the NFC North, well ahead of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, who are both 3-5. The Lions sit last in the division at 1-6.

Hockenson, 25, has 26 receptions this season for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

