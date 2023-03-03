The Minnesota Wild have acquired centre Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2023 fourth round draft pick, the team announced Friday.

🔁 TRADE 🔁



We have acquired Oskar Sundqvist from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft



More » https://t.co/PXqCDrOiHi#mnwild pic.twitter.com/slAAG4ikjc — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 3, 2023

Sundqvist, 28, has seven goals and 21 points in 52 games this season for the Red Wings, his second with the club.

He is in the final year of a four-year, $11 million deal signed with the St. Louis Blues ahead of the 2019-20 season. Sundqvist joined the Red Wings via trade last season.

In 340 games played across eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Blues and Red Wings, Sundqvist has 47 goals and 116 points.