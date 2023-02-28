The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fifth round pick, the teams announced on Tuesday.

Nyquist has appeared in 48 games this season for the Blue Jackets and posted 10 goals and 12 assists.

The 33-year-old has not played since Jan. 25 due to a shoulder injury.

Nyquist has spent the last three seasons with the Blue Jackets after joining the team as a free agent.

The Halmstad, Sweden native has also played for the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks over the course of his 700 game NHL career.

He was selected in the fourth round, 121st overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft by the Red Wings and has totalled 174 goals and 249 assists over 11 seasons.