The Anaheim Ducks are trading defenceman John Klingberg to the Minnesota Wild, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Heading back to the Ducks is defenceman Andrej Sustr, the rights to forward Nikita Nesterenko and a fourth-round pick in 2025.

The 30-year-old Klingberg is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the second consecutive off-season, after he signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Ducks prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Klingberg has scored eight goals and added 16 assists in 50 games for the Ducks this season.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native was originally selected in the fifth round (131st overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Klingberg has scored 79 goals and added 319 assists in 602 career games with the Ducks and Stars.

Sustr has not played in the NHL yet this season and has two goals and 10 assists in 39 AHL games for the Iowa Wild.

Nesterenko, 21, was a sixth-round pick of the Wild during the 2019 NHL Draft. He has 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 32 games this season for Boston College.