The Washington Capitals are trading forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick, it was announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 60 games this season with the Caps, scoring 15 goals and adding 13 assists for 28 points.

Johansson previously spent the 2020-21 season with the Wild, tallying 14 points in 36 games.

He was acquired by the Capitals last trade deadline from the expansion Seattle Kraken in exchange for Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth-rounder and a 2023 sixth-rounder.

Johansson has also spent time with the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres over the course of his 13-year NHL career.