The Minnesota Wild has placed forward Alexander Khovanov on unconditional waivers, the team announced on Sunday.

Khovanov, 22, spent last season split between the AHL's Iowa Wild and the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders and registered a goal and five points in 22 AHL games.

The Saratov, Russia native was drafted 86th overall by the Wild in the 2018 NHL Draft.

After spending three seasons with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats, Khovanov played the 2020-21 season with Ak Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League.