The Minnesota Wild are awaiting an update after star forward Kirill Kaprizov exited his team's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov hit the ice after getting tangled up with six-foot-seven Jets defenceman Logan Stanley midway through the third period and left the game. He appeared to be favouring his left leg as he skated off.

“I have not been in the room so I don’t know yet,” Wild head coach Dean Evason said of Kaprizov's status post-game. “He was able to skate off, so I guess if there’s a positive that was one of them.”

Stanely said an awkward series of events led to the injury for the Wild winger.

"Well, (Kaprizov) stopped and I tried to finish my check on him,” Stanley said. “Then I just fell on top of him.

“...I wasn’t expecting him to go down. It’s just an unfortunate play.”

Kaprizov is the leading scorer for the Wild this season with 39 and goals and 74 points in 65 games. Joel Eriksson Ek is second on the team in goals at 22, while Mats Zuccarello is 15 points behind Kaprizov for the team.

The Wild, who moved into a tie with the Dallas Stars for first place in the Central Division with Wednesday's win, will visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday and Arizona Coyotes on Sunday to close out the week.