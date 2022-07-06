The Minnesota Wild and defenceman Jacob Middleton have agreed to a three-year, $7.35 million contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Sources say Jacob Middleton has agreed to a 3 year extension with the Wild. Believed to be just over $2.4 million aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 6, 2022

Correction slip of thumb. Aav is $2.45 million https://t.co/hoOmaBGhvO — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 6, 2022

The Wild acquired Middleton in a March 21 deal with the San Jose Sharks for a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

The 26-year-old appeared in 21 games for the Wild after the deal and posted a goal with four assists and a plus-7 rating.

Middleton spent parts of four seasons with the Sharks and posted three goals and nine assists in 59 regular season games.

The Wainwright, Alberta native was selected in the seventh round, 210th overall of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.