Kaprizov gets $5K fine for roughing Doughty after match penalty

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has been fined $5,000 for roughing Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty.

The fine came after Kaprizov was handed a match penalty in his team's 1-0 loss the Kings Tuesday for a high stick under the chin of Doughty.

Doughty had been checking Kaprizov on the play before the Minnesota player turned and chopped the blueliner under the chin and near the right shoulder.

Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 9, 2022

Kaprizov, 25, has eight goals and 13 points in 12 games this season. His five penalty minutes Tuesday brought his season total to 13.

The Wild are back in action on Wednesday night in Anaheim against the Ducks.