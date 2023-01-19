Veteran Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The scratch is not related to an injury, says head coach Dean Evason.

“We had a real good meeting. He knows why he’s sitting out tonight,” Evason told the media after the morning skate on Thursday.

Matt Dumba will be a healthy scratch tonight. Hockey decision, not injury. Evason: “We had a real good meeting. He knows why he’s sitting out tonight.”



Goligoski in, Fleury starts for #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 19, 2023

The 28-year-old Dumba has four goals and eight assists over 43 games with the Wild in 2022-23, his 10th season as a member of the team since being selected seventh overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The Calgary native has two assists over seven games since the calendar flipped to 2023.

Last week on Insider Trading, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are among the teams interested in Dumba, but the Wild may not be willing to part with the blueliner.

"When I think of a team that may have a defenceman available, I think of Matt Dumba and the Minnesota Wild," Dreger said. "There’s no question that the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators have reached out and do have interest in Dumba. Why wouldn’t you? He’s 28 years old, he’s a right-shot defenceman and he’s a pending unrestricted free agent.

"The problem from the Wild’s standpoint is they need him. They’re playing pretty well right now. They’re not sure just yet they are ready to move on from Matt Dumba, even though you look into the future and you see the cap issue of the Minnesota Wild … But the price would be high and then the Wild would have to hit the market potentially to find someone to replace Matt Dumba."

Dumba is currently in the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract with an average annual value of $6 million and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer if not signed to a new contract.

Minnesota has won three straight games and is currently ranked third in the Central Division with a 25-14-4 record over 43 games.

Dumba has recorded 79 goals and 155 assists over 562 career games in the NHL, all with the Wild. He also has five goals and eight assists over 43 playoff games.

The NHL Trade Deadline is March 3.