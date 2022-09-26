Pending unrestricted free agent Matt Dumba is not worried about his future with the Minnesota Wild, even if the possibility of being traded exists this season.

Dumba, who stated he would like to re-sign with the Wild, pointed out he is no stranger to being involved in trade rumours.

“If I worried about that, I’d probably be in a shell hiding somewhere,” Dumba told reporters this weekend. “I’ve heard about the numbers. I’ve heard about the cap space. Every year of my career, I’ve been on the (trading) block.”

The 28-year-old carries a $6 million cap hit in the last of a five-year, $30 million contract this year. Facing $14.74 million in dead cap space next season from buying out Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, the Wild are currently projected to have $17.2 million in cap space next season with just 13 players under contract, per CapFriendly.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin told The Athletic the team has yet to open extension talks with the defenceman.

“We haven’t really talked,” Guerin said. “It’s not something I think we really need to be distracted with right now. Matt’s a big boy. I am, too. We both know our situation, but I think the most important thing is Matt has a clear head going into this year and just plays with no stress. I can’t say that we’re going to start talking or get a deal done.

“We, as an organization, are in a unique spot with our cap space situation, so it’s hard to do certain things. But you never know.”

“Me and Billy, we’ve got a good relationship. Very open, honest,” Dumba added. “We haven’t put too much emphasis on it. Chips are going to fall as they may, and I’m going to do everything in my power to be the best player, best leader I can be on this squad. If I do that, I think everything will get worked out, and that’s my goal.

“But I have to do that. I have to step up, and the added pressure and whatnot … I always put pressure on myself. So that’s nothing new. I’m not trying to do more than I’m capable of, by any means. I’m just focused and committed to doing what I need to do for this team.”

Selected seventh overall in the 2012 draft, Dumba has spent his entire career with the Wild, posting 75 goals and 222 points in 519 career games. He had seven goals and 27 points in 57 games last season, adding one goal in six playoff games.