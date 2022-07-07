The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year, $7 million contract with an average annual value of $3.5 million.

The 37-year-old recorded a .908 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average in 56 appearances last season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. In the playoffs, he had a .906 save percentage and 3.04 GAA as the Wild were eliminated in the first round in six games by the St. Louis Blues.

Drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury spent 12 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016 and 2017). He was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2017 Expansion Draft. After four seasons with Vegas, he was traded to the Blackhawks. A five-time NHL All-Star, Fleury won the Vezina Trophy and Williams M. Jenning Trophy in 2021 after a career season with Vegas. Internationally, he won two silvers at the World Juniors for Canada and earned gold at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver as the third goaltender.

He is coming off a three-year, $21 million contract with an average annual value of $7 million.

The Sorel, Que., native has a career .913 save percentage and 2.57 GAA in 939 NHL appearances split between the Penguins, Golden Knights, Blackhawks and Wild. He has 92 career wins in the playoffs in 167 appearances.