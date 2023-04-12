The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced a one-game suspension for Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman following a hearing earlier on Wednesday for a hit to Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

The hit in question occurred during Tuesday night's game in which the Jets were 3-1 victors.

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been suspended for one game for Interference against Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers. https://t.co/UbRBjUApft — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 12, 2023

In the final minutes of the third period, Hartman threw an open-ice hit at Ehlers that sparked an ugly finish with Ryan Reaves and Adam Lowry fighting with under 30 seconds to play. Hartman received four minutes of penalties on the play - two for interference and a subsequent two for roughing.

After the game, Hartman said he took exception to a hit Ehlers threw on Kirill Kaprizov earlier in the shift.

“Obviously last time we played them Kirill went down," Hartman said. "They seem to target him sometimes so sometimes you've got to make a statement.”

The suspension is the second of Hartman's career. The 28-year-old Hilton Head Island, SC native was suspended one game in 2019 as a member of the Nashville Predators for a hit on Colorado Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg.

The 30th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Hartman is in his ninth NHL season and fourth with the Wild after having previously suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks, Predators and Philadelphia Flyers.

In 59 games this season, he has 15 goals and 22 assists.

He will now miss the team's regular-season finale on Thursday night against the Predators.