The Minnesota Wild are signing Sammy Walker after the Tampa Bay Lightning's rights to the prospect expired earlier this week, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Walker spent the past four seasons with the University of Minnesota, serving as captain of the team in each of the past three years.

SOURCES: #mnwild sign University of Minnesota 3-time captain Sammy Walker https://t.co/KnZKzrdX3b — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 18, 2022

The Lightning took Walker in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft and had until Monday to sign him to an entry-level contract.

The 23-year-old winger posted 14 goals and 27 points in 39 games with the Gophers last season. He had 48 goals and 112 points over 144 career games with the university.