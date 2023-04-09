The Minnesota Wild signed defenceman Brock Faber to a three-year, entry level deal, the team announced on Sunday.

Faber, 20, was drafted 45th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Draft and was traded to the Wild, along with a draft pick, for forward Kevin Fiala last June.

He will join the Wild on Sunday and travel with the team to take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman played last season in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota where he had four goals and 27 points in 38 games and led his team to the National Championship game where they went on to lose 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

In Faber's three-season career in the NCAA he has seven goals and 49 points in 97 games.

The Maple Grove, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing where he had an assist in four games.

Faber also registered five assists in seven games as helped the United States to a gold-medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship in Edmonton and contributed a goal and an assist during the team's fifth place finish at the 2022 World Junior Championship in Red Deer and Edmonton.