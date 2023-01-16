The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension that goes through the 2029-30 season.

Boldy, who was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer, will carry a cap hit of $7 million under the new deal.

The 21-year-old forward has 12 goals and 29 points in 42 games this season with the Wild. He posted 15 goals and 39 points in 47 games as a rookie last year.

The Wild selected Boldy 12th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and he made his debut with the franchise last season after spending two years at Boston College.

A native of Milford, MA., he scored five goals posted seven points in seven games while helping Team USA earn gold at the 2021 World Juniors.

Boldy becomes the third member of the Wild signed through at least 2027-28 season, joining Joel Eriksson Ek ($5.25 million cap hit through 2028-29) and Jonas Brodin ($6 million cap hit through 2027-28). Team captain Jared Spurgeon is signed through 2026-27 at cap hit of $7.575 million and forward Kirill Kaprizov is signed through 2025-26 at a cap hit of $9 million.