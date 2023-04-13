The Minnesota Wild announced Thursday they have signed forward Frederick Gaudreau to a five-year, $10.5 million contract that runs through the 2027-28 season.

Gaudreau, 29, has registered 17 goals and 19 assists in 81 games this season for the Wild.

The Bromont, Que., native, who went undrafted, has 36 goals and 62 assists in 260 career games with the Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Wild dating back to the 2016-17 campaign.

Gaudreau signed as a free agent with the Wild in July 2021.