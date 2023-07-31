The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, $11.25 million contract on Monday to avoid arbitration.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $3.75 million.

Gustavsson, who is coming off a breakout season, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Friday.

— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 31, 2023

Acquired from the Ottawa Senators last summer, the 25-year-old went 22-9-7 record in the regular season with a .931 save percentage and a 2.10 goals-against average.

The Wild had initially planned to split starts between him and Marc-Andre Fleury in the playoffs, but eventually turned to Gustavsson to start five of their six playoff games before being eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Stars.

Fleury, who is under contract through next season at a $3.5 million cap, said in May he is willing to take on a reduced role moving forward, but will not accept a trade.

“I’m tired of moving. I’m not going anywhere,” Fleury said.

Selected in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Gustavsson has amassed a 32-22-10 record in 66 NHL games. He has a career save percentage of .920 with a 2.51 GAA while appearing in games with the Senators and Wild.