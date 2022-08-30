Sam Steel is headed to St. Paul.

The Minnesota Wild announced the signing of the 24-year-old centre to a one-year, $825,000 deal.

Don't mean to 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙡 anyones thunder but, @ssteel23 is coming to the #StateOfHockey! 🤩#mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 30, 2022

A native of Adrossan, Alta., Steel spent the first four years of his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks.

He appeared in 68 games a season ago, scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Originally taken with the 30th overall selection of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats, Steel has 24 goals and 41 assists in 197 career games.